Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower FREE AND HANSEATIC CITY OF HAMBURG (FREE AND HANSEATIC CITY)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 20,2025

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.7180

Reoffer price 99.7180

Reoffer yield 0.416 pct

Spread Minus 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Midswaps

Payment Date January 20,2015

Lead Manager(s) Natixis (B&D), NORD/LB &

WGZ Bank

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1YCQC4

