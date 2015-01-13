EU lawmakers Says Brexit can be revoked - draft position
BRUSSELS, March 29 The European Parliament said in a draft position paper on Wednesday that Brexit can be revoked.
Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower WL Bank Westfaelische Landschaft
Bodenkreditbank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 18, 2030
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.446
Yield 0.987 pct
Spread minus 1.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps, equivalent to 26.4 basis points
Over the 6.25 pct January 2030 DBR
Payment Date January 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB & DZ BANK & LBBW & UniCredit & WGZ BANK
Ratings AAA (S&P)
Listing Duesseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A13SR38
