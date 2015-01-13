Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2023
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.610
Spread Minus 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 34.2bp
over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN EU000A1G0DC6
