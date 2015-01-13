Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ARKEMA

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date Jnauary 20,2025

Coupon 1.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.001

Reoffer yield 1.609 pct

Spread 87 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 113.9 bps

Over the 1 pct DBR due August 2024 DBR

Payment Date January 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Citi (B&D),CM-CIC & Commerzbank

Ratings Baa2 (neg)(Moody's) & BBB (neg)(S&P)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012452191

