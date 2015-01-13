Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower ARKEMA
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date Jnauary 20,2025
Coupon 1.50 pct
Reoffer price 99.001
Reoffer yield 1.609 pct
Spread 87 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 113.9 bps
Over the 1 pct DBR due August 2024 DBR
Payment Date January 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Citi (B&D),CM-CIC & Commerzbank
Ratings Baa2 (neg)(Moody's) & BBB (neg)(S&P)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN FR0012452191
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)