Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Dexia Credit Local
Guarantor States of Belgium, France & Luxembourg
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2022
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.673 pct
Yield 0.673 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date January 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank & Credit Agricole CIB
& Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA (S&P) &
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English law
ISIN XS1169977896
