Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Credit Agricole SA
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 130 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 27, 2020
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 100.446
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0266842696
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 27, 2025
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.833
Yield 0.912 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0266842704
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date December 27, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
