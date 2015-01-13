Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount C$100 million

Maturity Date January 20, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.378

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Danske, RBC Capital Markets, ANZ, BNP Paribas, CIBC, Daiwa,

KBC, NAB, National Bank Financial, Rabo, Scotia & TD Securities

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (1.625 pct selling & 0.25 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

ISIN XS1170184821

