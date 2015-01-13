Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date January 21, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.49

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 32.6bp

Over the CT5

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Daiwa & Deutsche Bank

Ratings AA (S&P) & AA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1170022849

