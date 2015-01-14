HONG KONG, Jan 14 (IFR) - Woori Bank began marketing a US dollar-denominated 5.5-year Reg S bond to yield around 150bp over US Treasuries.

The Reg S issue, which will price as early as today, is expected to score ratings of A1 from Moody's and A- from Fitch, which is on par with those for the issuer. Woori Bank also has a A- rating from S&P.

Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)