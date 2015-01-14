Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 800 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 12, 2025

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.046

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the May 2025 SGB

Payment Date January 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1171476143

