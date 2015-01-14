Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Schleswig Holstein,Land (Schleswig Holstein)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2023

Coupon 3-month euribor + 2 basis points

Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 2 basis points

Payment Date January 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) HSH Nord, HSBC & UNI

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000SHFM451

