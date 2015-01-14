Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower DIB Tier 1 Sukuk (2) Ltd

Guarantor Dubai Islamic Bank P.J.S.C. (DIB)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 6.750 pct

Issue price par

Reoffer price par

Spread 6.75 basis points

Payment Date January 20, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Al Hilal Bank, DIB, ENBD Capital,

HSBC (B&D), NBAD, Noor Bank, SIB & SCB

Listing Irish Stock Exchange and NASDAQ

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN xxx

