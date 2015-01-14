BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG (DG Hypo)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2021
Coupon 0.25 pct
Issue price 99.857
Reoffer price 99.857
Yield 0.274 pct
Spread Minus 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Deka, DZ, Natixis & WGZ
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A12T606
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2nTnxXe) Further company coverage: