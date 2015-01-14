Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Woori Bank
Issue Amount $350 million
Maturity Date July 22, 2020
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.649
Reoffer yield 2.694 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over CT5
Payment Date January 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura &
Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A1 (Moody's) &
A- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
