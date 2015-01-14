Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower New York Life Global Funding (NY Life)
Guarantor New York Life Insurance Co.
Issue Amount 500 million swiss franc
Maturity Date February 2, 2022
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 100.7790
Reoffer price 100.7790
Reoffer yield 0.262 pct
Spread 18 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date February 2, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN CH0267020045
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)