Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A (ISPIM)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 20,2022

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.375

Reoffer price 99.375

Reoffer yield 0.717 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 60.2 bps

over the 2 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI (B&D), Commerzbank & Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings A2(Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN IT0005082786

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)