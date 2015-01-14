Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A (ISPIM)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 20,2022
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.375
Reoffer price 99.375
Reoffer yield 0.717 pct
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 60.2 bps
over the 2 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI (B&D), Commerzbank & Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings A2(Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN IT0005082786
