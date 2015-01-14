Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 19, 2022
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.497
Yield 1.075 pct
Spread 60 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 95.6bp
Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 19, 2015
Lead Manager(s) GS International, Barclays, Citigroup,
SMBC Nikko & HSBC
Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)
Listing Listing on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and trading
on the Euro MTF Market
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1149938240
