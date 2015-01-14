Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 19, 2022

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.497

Yield 1.075 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 95.6bp

Over the 2.0 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 19, 2015

Lead Manager(s) GS International, Barclays, Citigroup,

SMBC Nikko & HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A+ (S&P)

Listing Listing on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and trading

on the Euro MTF Market

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1149938240

