Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal on Wednesday.
Borrower Toyota Motor Credit Corporation
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 20, 2018
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 20 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 20 basis points
Payment Date January 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC Bank PLC, LLOYDS, Royal Bank of Scotland
& SG CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
****
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 21, 2022
Coupon 0.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.703
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
****
Common Terms
Payment Date January 21, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC Bank PLC, LLOYDS, Royal Bank of Scotland
& SG CIB
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
