Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal on Wednesday.

Borrower Toyota Motor Credit Corporation

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 20, 2018

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 20 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 20 basis points

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC Bank PLC, LLOYDS, Royal Bank of Scotland

& SG CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 21, 2022

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.703

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

****

Common Terms

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC Bank PLC, LLOYDS, Royal Bank of Scotland

& SG CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's) & AA- (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

