Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ANZ New Zealand Limited, London Branch (ANZ New Zealand)

Guarantor ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2022

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.755

Reoffer yield 0.661 pct

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 113.05 bps

over the 2 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 27, 2015

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, Barclays & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA(Fitch)

Listing London Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English & NZ Law

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1171526772

