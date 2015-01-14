Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Iberdrola International BV (Iberdrola)
Guarantor Iberdrola SA
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date January 27, 2023
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.3930
Reoffer price 99.3930
Reoffer yield 1.205 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps
Payment Date January 27, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Bankia & UNI
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1171541813
