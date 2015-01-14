Jan 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower W. P. Carey Inc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2023

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 99.22

Yield 2.107 pct

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 193bp

over the 1.5 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 21, 2015

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Barclays & Citi

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1117300084

