BRIEF-Egypt's SODIC signs EGP 1.3 bln credit facility agreement with AAIB
April 5 Sixth of October Development and Investment
Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2025
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 99.95
Reoffer price 99.95
Yield 1.005 pct
Payment Date January 20, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BLB28E1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
April 5 Sixth of October Development and Investment
MOSCOW, April 5 The Russian central bank's key rate does not influence the country's economic growth that much, German Gref, the chief executive of Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, said on Wednesday.
April 5 YeaShin International Development Co Ltd :