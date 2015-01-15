Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Federal State of Hessen (Hessen)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 10, 2022

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.8740

Reoffer price 99.8740

Reoffer yield 0.393 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through midswaps,equivalent to 29 bps

Over January 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DEKA & DZ Bank

Ratings AA (S&P)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1RQCG9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)