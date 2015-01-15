Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Caisse Francaise De Financement Local (Caffil)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2035

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 98.534

Reoffer price 98.534

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan, LBBW & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris & Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

