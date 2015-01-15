Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower KBC Bank NV

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 22, 2022

Coupon 0.45 pct

Issue price 99.815

Reoffer price 99.815

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 40.7 bps

Over the 2.25 pct April 2021 DBR

Payment Date January 22, 2015

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ING & KBC (DM - B&D

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Brussels

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian Law

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN BE0002482579

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)