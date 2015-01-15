Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Guarantor BMO Covered Bond Guarantor LP
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 22,2020
Coupon 0.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.505
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 39.8 bps
Over the 0.25 pct 2019 OBL
Payment Date January 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Barclays (B&D), BMO CM & Commerzbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1172094747
