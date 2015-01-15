BRIEF-Nbg Pangaea Real Estate Investment proposes dividend of 0.20 euros per share for FY 2016
* Proposes dividend of 0.20 euros ($0.2137) per share for fy 2016
Jan 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank BA (Rabobank)
(London Branch)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 5.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.5 pct
Spread 525 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & Rabobank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) &
BBB (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Dutch
ISIN XS1171914515
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Proposes dividend of 0.20 euros ($0.2137) per share for fy 2016
SHANGHAI, April 5 Chinese stocks rose on Wednesday led by the Shanghai benchmark posting its best day in eight months, as investors cheered Beijing's decision to launch a new economic zone in Hebei province, sending shares of several related firms surging by the daily limit of 10 percent.
TOKYO, April 5 Westinghouse Electric Co replaced its chairman two days before the U.S. nuclear construction unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp filed for bankruptcy last week, as it tries to draw a line under the travails of a business that has cost it billions.