Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Free Hanseatic City of Bremen (Bremen)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2025
Coupon 3-month euribor + 5 basis points
Issue price 99.899
Reoffer price 99.899
Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 6 basis points
Payment Date January 22, 2015
Lead Manager(s) DEKA, Deutsche Bank & NORD/LB
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000A11QJ08
