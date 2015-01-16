** India central bank's surprise rate cut Thursday may
result in more gains for Indian bonds and interest
rate-sensitive shares, which are expected to outperform
** 10-year benchmark bond seen moving in 7.60
to 7.75 pct band
** NSE index seen trading between 8,200 and 8,750
** Rupee rise seen mild on likely central bank intervention
to curb sharp gains
** INR seen moving in 61.70 to 62.50 range
** ECB's rate decision on Thursday will be watched along
with other global factors - traders
Key Events/Factors
Mon: Hindustan Unilever, Hindustan Zinc
earnings
Wed: ITC earnings
RBI money supply data
Fri: Biocon earnings
RBI foreign exchange reserves, bank credit data