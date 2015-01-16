Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2025

Coupon 0.721 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.721 pct

Payment Date January 23, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Depfa

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A12UA83

