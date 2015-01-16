Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 23, 2025
Coupon 0.721 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.721 pct
Payment Date January 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Depfa
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000A12UA83
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)