Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower THOMAS COOK FINANCE PLC (THOMAS COOK)
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date June 15, 2021
Coupon 6.750 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer yield 6.750 pct
Spread 671 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.25 pct 2021 DBR
Payment Date January 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BARCLAYS, BNP & CM-CIC
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
ISIN-RegS XS1172436211
ISIN-144A XS1172436302
