BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
March 16 Five companies announce subscription figures of online part of Shenzhen IPO, please click link for details:
* Kunming Longjin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd says its Shenzhen IPO 155.25 times oversubscribed in online tranche : bit.ly/18QOS0A
* Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co Ltd says its Shenzhen IPO 145.5 times oversubscribed in online tranche : bit.ly/1bbdvH5
* Nanjing ESTUN Automation Co Ltd says its Shenzhen IPO 255.55 times oversubscribed in online tranche: bit.ly/1FqNOxs
* Beijing Baofeng Technology Co Ltd says its Shenzhen IPO 291.36 times oversubscribed in online tranche: bit.ly/18vcGr3
* Changzhou Tronly New Electronic Materials Co Ltd says its Shenzhen IPO 134.30 times oversubscribed in online tranche: bit.ly/19qbqGG
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality