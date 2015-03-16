UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 Anhui Saunaking Co Ltd
* Says to acquire health equipment firm from Anhui province for 810 million yuan via cash and share issue
* Says shares have resumed trading on March 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FqNzT9; bit.ly/1DqwkSz
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.