BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
March 16 Humanwell Healthcare Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 300 million yuan ($47.91 million) in subscribing 136.4 million shares of TF Securities
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Bo5ALn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2614 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality