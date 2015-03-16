BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality