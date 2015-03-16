UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 16 China's Huawei Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to invest 300 million yuan ($47.91 million) in setting up unit in shenzhen
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1bbwhya
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2620 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.