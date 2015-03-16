** American drugmaker's shares up 2 pct at $173
premarket
** Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc raised its offer to buy Salix to $173 from $158 in
cash
** Valeant says the new offer provides Salix stockholders
with about $1 billion more in cash on Monday; earlier bid was
$10.1 bln in cash for Salix on Feb. 22
** Sources told Reuters on Friday Valeant was working with
its top shareholders on plans to raise its offer for Salix,
sending Dublin-based Endo International Plc's shares
down
** Endo offered to buy Salix for $11 bln in cash and stock
on March 11, or about $175 per share as of that date
** Endo believes it could close a takeover within as little
as five weeks of a negotiated deal, according to an email
obtained by Reuters
** Valeant's U.S.-listed shares up 1 pct at $199.48, Endo's
shares untraded
** Up to Friday's close, Salix stock had gained 7 pct since
Valeant first bid for the company