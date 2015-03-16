March 16 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.75 billion yuan ($279.46 million) in private placement of shares

* Says trading of shares to resume on March 17

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1bbAQbH; bit.ly/1BoKXyS

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2620 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)