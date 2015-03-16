Mar 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Niedersachsen Land of
(Lower Saxony)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date March 23,2017
Coupon Zero pct
Reoffer price 100.1400
Reoffer yield Minus 0.07 pct
Spread Minus 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Midswaps
Payment Date March 23,2015
Lead Manager(s) GS & Nordea
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A14KQR5
