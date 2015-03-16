Mar 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Vasteras Stad
(Vasteras)
Issue Amount 200 million swedish crown
Maturity Date March 23,2020
Coupon 3 month stibor + 20.75 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month stibor + 20.75 basis points
Payment Date March 23,2015
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Listing OMX Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0006963583
