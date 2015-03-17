BRIEF-Invitae announces introduction of exome testing
* Invitae announces introduction of exome testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says board agrees to boost U.S. unit's registered capital by $7.25 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wUfhWP
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Invitae announces introduction of exome testing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture to build and operate specialty hospitals serving the coastal Virginia region