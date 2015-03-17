UPDATE 3-Egypt considering raising food subsidies - sources
* Minister sees inflation easing by Dec after big leap (Recasts, adds AfDB loan)
March 17 Tianjin Tianbao Infrastructure Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval to issue bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xu43TR
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Minister sees inflation easing by Dec after big leap (Recasts, adds AfDB loan)
March 30 Sarissa Capital Management LP called for a reduction in the compensation of Innoviva Inc's chief executive and the board - the hedge fund's latest salvo in its proxy fight with the drug company.