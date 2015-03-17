BRIEF-Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture
* Select Medical and Riverside Health enter joint venture to build and operate specialty hospitals serving the coastal Virginia region
March 17 Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Shanghai Soho-yiming Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd for about 405 million yuan ($64.81 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 101.25 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition
* Says trading of shares to resume on March 18
* Aeterna Zentaris intends to file NDA with respect to Macrilen™ in third quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: