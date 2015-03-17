Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 17 Huayi Brothers Media Corp
* Says plans to sell 8.3 million shares of Ourpalm with expected capital gains of about 130 million yuan ($20.80 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1O2oku5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2490 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order