March 17 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Beijing-based media firm 6.cn for 2.6 billion yuan ($416.07 million) via cash, share issue

* Says to raise up to 650 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on March 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DwqJu7; bit.ly/1BQ4VaE

($1 = 6.2490 Chinese yuan renminbi)