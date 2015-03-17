UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 17 Songcheng Performance Development Co Ltd
* Says to acquire Beijing-based media firm 6.cn for 2.6 billion yuan ($416.07 million) via cash, share issue
* Says to raise up to 650 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition
* Says shares to resume trading on March 18
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DwqJu7; bit.ly/1BQ4VaE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2490 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.