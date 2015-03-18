UPDATE 1-S.Korea Lotte Group says will continue to invest in China despite tensions
* Hotel Lotte IPO depends on duty-free business recovery-exec (Adds exec quotes, background)
** Northern Irish broadcaster UTV Media fell as much as 9 pct, breaching its 52-week low of 166.99p
** UTV Media sees a FY loss of about 6 million pounds from its newest television channel - UTV Ireland, higher than what it anticipated earlier
** The company said loss was due to the delayed negotiations with advertisers and slower than expected audience build
** Numis Securities analysts have lowered UTV's 2015 PBT/EPS forecasts to £12.8m/10.8p citing higher loss at UTV Ireland and adverse FX movement
** UTV Ireland said in August that it expected an operating loss of 2.0 mln to 3.0 mln stg for FY (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; RM: noor.hussain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
SEOUL, April 3 South Korea's Lotte Group will continue to invest in its China business despite rising diplomatic tensions over the deployment of a U.S. missile defence system, a high-ranking Lotte executive said on Monday.