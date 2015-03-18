March 18 Dr Peng Telecom and Media Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 4.99 billion yuan ($801.10 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on March 19

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1F2F8yy; bit.ly/1GWw63l

