Mar 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesay.

Borrower European Investment Bank

(EIB)

Issue Amount 175 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date December 21,2017

Coupon 10.50 pct

Issue price 100.55

Issue yiled 10.218 pct

Payment Date March 25,2015

Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA(S&P) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 0.225 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.675 billion Brazilian real when fungible

Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1014703851

