** China A-shares could be included in MSCI Emerging Market Index as early as this year - HSBC

** Adds Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme is next big step towards greater market convergence

** Says Hang Seng small caps, especially healthcare, IT and discretionary stocks, will benefit

** "We forecast that the A-share market cap will increase to $10 trln by 2020, with foreign ownership rising to 10 pct," HSBC says in a report

** Analysts say A-shares could be weighted at 7-9 pct if included

** China's share of MSCI Emerging Market Index is currently at 22.3 pct (bit.ly/1nRNIrm)

