BRIEF-Mediclin takes over AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender
* Takes over the AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender as of May 1, 2017
March 19 Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to acquire assets via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xhuOjO
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Takes over the AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender as of May 1, 2017
* Ligand enters commercial license and supply agreements with Marinus Pharmaceuticals for captisol-enabled Ganaxolone
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition